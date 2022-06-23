David Ortiz unearths a memory of him and Rob Gronkowski singing a bachata about iced coffee

Rob Gronkowski announced he would be retiring —again—from American football. His good friend David “Big Papi” Ortiz welcomed him into the retiring life by unearthing a bachata they sang in 2015.

After the 33-year-old tight end of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers informed his plan, Ortiz took to social media to tribute his fellow Bostonian. The song is about their love of Dunkin’ Donuts’s ice coffee.

©GettyImages



Rob Gronkowski, left, of the New England Patriots and David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox are pictured as they answer questions from reporters as they enter a Dunkin Donuts sponsored event at the Hard Rock Cafe in Boston on Jul. 6, 2015.

Although “Me Estoy Enamorado” didn’t make it into the charts, the bachata is a bob indeed. In the hilarious video, Big Papi sings in Spanish while Gronk turns to the camera and explains that “It’s a love song about iced coffee.”

While the pair, unfortunately, didn’t perform at the Super Bowl’s iconic Halftime show, luckily, we will have their video for years to come. “When I hear my boy Gronk retiring, I had to bring this back from 2015 🤣🤣🤣 they should have us singing this on super bowl halftime show this year bro 👀😭 congrats @gronk on an amazing career and see you soon 🙌🏿,” Ortiz wrote alongside the clip.

Announcing his retirement, Rob said his experience in the sports industry has been amazing and thanked his unconditional fans for their love and loyalty. “In college, I was asked to write about a dream job opportunity that I wanted to pursue and where the location would be. Every time I had to write about my future, no matter what, I picked being a professional football player,” the athlete wrote.

“For that assignment though, we had to pick the location. So I wrote that I wanted to play in Tampa for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for many reasons, the sunny weather being #1. I completely forgot about writing this report until 2 years ago when I had the opportunity to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And let me tell ya, the journey in Tampa over the last 2 years has blown away what I originally wrote about in college, big time,” he added.