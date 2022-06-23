David Ortiz unearths a memory of him and Rob Gronkowski singing a bachata about iced coffee

Rob Gronkowski announced he would be retiring —again—from American football. His good friend David “Big Papi” Ortiz welcomed him into the retiring life by unearthing a bachata they sang in 2015.
After the 33-year-old tight end of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers informed his plan, Ortiz took to social media to tribute his fellow Bostonian. The song is about their love of Dunkin’ Donuts’s ice coffee.
Although “Me Estoy Enamorado” didn’t make it into the charts, the bachata is a bob indeed. In the hilarious video, Big Papi sings in Spanish while Gronk turns to the camera and explains that “It’s a love song about iced coffee.”
While the pair, unfortunately, didn’t perform at the Super Bowl’s iconic Halftime show, luckily, we will have their video for years to come. “When I hear my boy Gronk retiring, I had to bring this back from 2015 🤣🤣🤣 they should have us singing this on super bowl halftime show this year bro 👀😭 congrats @gronk on an amazing career and see you soon 🙌🏿,” Ortiz wrote alongside the clip.
Announcing his retirement, Rob said his experience in the sports industry has been amazing and thanked his unconditional fans for their love and loyalty. “In college, I was asked to write about a dream job opportunity that I wanted to pursue and where the location would be. Every time I had to write about my future, no matter what, I picked being a professional football player,” the athlete wrote.
David Ortiz was elected to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame
Tom Brady has the perfect job lined up after he retires this season
Is Brad Pitt retiring? The actor opens up about the ‘last leg’ of his career
“For that assignment though, we had to pick the location. So I wrote that I wanted to play in Tampa for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for many reasons, the sunny weather being #1. I completely forgot about writing this report until 2 years ago when I had the opportunity to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And let me tell ya, the journey in Tampa over the last 2 years has blown away what I originally wrote about in college, big time,” he added.
“And for this, I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team. I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field,” the star said.
“The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well. From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all. Buccaneers 🏴☠️ fans, the Krewe, without you guys, none of this is possible, all of ya brought it every game, thank you for all you do. Cheers to what’s next, maybe sailing the seas 🏴☠️ Arghhhhhh!!” Rob concluded.