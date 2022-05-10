Tom Brady has the perfect job lined up after he retires this season

Even when Tom Brady retires he won’t be away from the NFL. It was revealed on Tuesday, that the 44-year-old has agreed to a long-term deal to be Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst immediately after he retires. While it’s the perfect job for Brady, the quarterback made it clear he is focusing on the present.



Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch made the announcement on NFL Fox Sports‘ Twitter. “We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season,” he wrote.

“Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives,” NFL Fox Sports followed up in a separate tweet.

Brady replied to the tweet confirming the news but reminded everyone he came out of his first retirement for a reason, and still has unfinished business before thinking about the future. “Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG.”

Tom famously came out of retirement 40 days after announcing it in February. “My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes,” his retirement statement said.

Once Brady changed his mind he tweeted, “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands.” The athlete continued, “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”