Tom Brady gushes over wife Gisele Bündchen’s steamy cover shoot

Tom Brady knows he has one “hot mama” as a wife. Gisele Bündchen is starring in V Magazine, with five different covers for their summer issue (V136), which hits newsstands May 4, and the photos look stunning. Gisele captioned a sneak peek at the covers on Instagram and captioned the post, “I had so much fun playing dress-up with my friends at @vmagazine. What’s your favorite cover?” The photos got the attention of many of her 30.6 million followers, including her husband.



The 41-year-old shared some of the photos on Instagram including one where she is topless, and the NFL player showed love to his wife in the comments writing, “Hot Mama,” with fire emojis.



©Tom Brady





The former VS Angel and the once temporarily retired NFL quarterback share daughter Vivian Lake, 9; and son Benjamin Rein, 12. She is also the stepmother to his son John Edward Thomas, 14, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan.

They have been one of the strongest celebrity couples, and their drama rarely makes headlines. When Brady announced his retirement, some put the blame on Bündchen.



There is no arguing that football is dangerous and can cause chronic traumatic encephalopathy, (CTE) and Bundchen has wanted him to retire for years. In January, on the podcast Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray, he told the hosts, “She deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.” “My wife is my biggest supporter,” the father of 3 added, “It pains her to see me get hit out there.“

He also brought up Bundchen’s personal goals that she has had to put aside as she held down the house. “I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now, and I think there are things that she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida,” he continued.

Brady ended up coming out of retirement after just 39 days and there were plenty of hilarious memes surrounding what made him come back. Thankfully with this amazing cover, it looks like both parents are doing what they love again.