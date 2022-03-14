Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan congratulates the NFL star on his unretirement

Less than two months after announcing he would be retiring from the NFL, Tom Brady revealed that he’s not done just yet and will be returning to the Tampa Bay Bucaneers for another year.

Of course, fans everywhere were ecstatic about the news, but nobody was more excited than the football star’s ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

Following the 44-year-old’s announcement on Sunday, March 13, the actress took to Instagram to share the news, revealing just how happy she is to see the legend going back to what he loves the most: football.

“Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays,” she wrote along with a screenshot of the news. “Congratulations @tombrady, so proud of you!”

Even though it has been fifteen years since Tom and Bridget broke up, the two have maintained a strong relationship since they called it quits in 2006. Together, they share a 14-year-old son, John “Jack” Moynahan.

This isn’t the first time Bridget has shown her support for Brady when it comes to his retirement decisions, either. When Tom announced his retirement on February 1, Bridget posted to Instagram assuring him that she was “so proud” of all he accomplished on the field and what he will do off the field in the future.

“So proud of @tombrady. Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow,” she wrote. “Looking forward to the next steps.”

As we all know now, Tom’s next steps are pretty similar to the last twenty years, returning to training after a very short break.

“These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” Brady wrote on Instagram over the weekend. “I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible.”