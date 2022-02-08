Will Tom Brady come out of retirement? The former quarterback says it could be possible

Tom Brady hasn’t even enjoyed a whole month of retirement and is talking about the possibility of coming out of it. Brady considered the greatest quarterback of all times, said he wouldn’t dare to say he won’t be back in the professional football league.

During a conversation on his SiriusXM show, “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Brady answered to co-host Jim Gray about the possibility of returning to the NFL. “[Michael Jordan] came back. Muhammad Ali came back. Mike Tyson came back. So inevitably, some quarterback’s going to get hurt or not perform at the level, and it’s gonna start in July in training camp,” Gray said.

“It’s gonna go again in September and probably again in October and November. How are you gonna entertain those thoughts? And would you ever consider that?” Gray proceeds to ask.

According to Brady, time will tell. “I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said. “I think that’s the best way to put it, and I don’t think anything. You never say never,” he noted. “At the same time, I know that I’m very — I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now, [if it will] change; it most likely won’t. But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”

“And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course; I’m definitely not looking to do that,” Brady clarified. “But in the same time, I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life. Again, I loved playing. I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing. That’s as honest as I can be with you there, Jim.”

According to Tom Brady, his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen gets worried when he gets hit in the field. The Brazilian bombshell also wants the former athlete to create more memories with his kids. These, among others, are part of the reasons why he retired.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who played 20 seasons for the New England Patriots and two for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced the news in a lengthy statement. “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” the 44-year-old star wrote, in part.