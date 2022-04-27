Who wore it best? Jessica Biel vs. Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel’s upcoming role as Candy Montgomery in the Hulu show “Candy,” is set to premiere on May 9, and it looks like a must-see. The actress transformed into the character physically with a curly wig that looks… familiar. The short curly hair is giving Justin Timberlake during his NSYNC days, and even the couple couldn’t get over it.
Timberlake’s curls are unforgettable and have been compared to a variety of things like ramen, but there is no denying their beauty. Biel told Entertainment Tonight they laughed about the similarities and complimented his beautiful locks. “We laughed about it because it looked like the early days of those beautiful curls,” she said. “Let’s get serious, he had beautiful curls.”
The actress saw the hair and immediately thought of her husband. ”There was some conversation on set about that, and actually, my first thought when I saw it was, ‘Wow, did you take a picture of your husband to the hair department and say I want this?’ ‘Cause, that was my first thought,” she told the outlet.
The must-see miniseries tells the story of Candy, who brutally murders her best friend, Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey), after having an affair with her husband, Allan. The actress told ET that she was able to find personal connections to the women. “I think that that theme, and those things you’re talking about, really drives both of these women in their separate ways,” Biel said.
“I really relate to that, and I think every mom and every dad in the entire world can relate to one day feeling, at least one day feeling, overwhelmed. I mean, I feel overwhelmed almost every day, truly, trying to balance life and work, and family and everything.“
The mom of 3 continued, “And I can empathize, you know, feeling alone, even when you’re surrounded by people and they’re hanging off your body. You just feel completely isolated and alone, so, I really think that those important themes you talk about, it’s something that I think we can all connect on and it’s something that I definitely, personally connected on with both of these women.”
Candy debuts on Hulu Monday, May 9, with one new episode airing daily until the finale on Friday, May 13.