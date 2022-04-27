Who wore it best? Jessica Biel vs. Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel’s upcoming role as Candy Montgomery in the Hulu show “Candy,” is set to premiere on May 9, and it looks like a must-see. The actress transformed into the character physically with a curly wig that looks… familiar. The short curly hair is giving Justin Timberlake during his NSYNC days, and even the couple couldn’t get over it.



©Hulu



Jessica Biel



Timberlake’s curls are unforgettable and have been compared to a variety of things like ramen, but there is no denying their beauty. Biel told Entertainment Tonight they laughed about the similarities and complimented his beautiful locks. “We laughed about it because it looked like the early days of those beautiful curls,” she said. “Let’s get serious, he had beautiful curls.”







The actress saw the hair and immediately thought of her husband. ”There was some conversation on set about that, and actually, my first thought when I saw it was, ‘Wow, did you take a picture of your husband to the hair department and say I want this?’ ‘Cause, that was my first thought,” she told the outlet.