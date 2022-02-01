Jessica Biel celebrates her ‘80’s baby’ Justin Timberlake’s 41st birthday

Justin Timberlake is 41! The Aquarius is celebrating his birthday today January 31st and his wife Jessica Biel posted an adorable photo on Instagram to help him feel special on his big day. From the photo, it looks like the couple left the United States and headed someplace tropical with white sands and blue water. Timberlake was born in 1981 and, the couple is in some pretty funky 80’s inspired outfits so it looks like they had a themed party. The actress appropriately captioned the pic, “Happy birthday, 80s baby .”

©Jessica Biel





Hundreds of fans and friends left comments for the birthday man calling him endearing things like an “old G.O.A.T.” However it kind of seems like the artist is taking a social media break so he might not see the notifications. The last time Timberlake shared content with his 63 million followers was in 2021.

His last post was on December 29th as he shared an impressive video with his swolemate as they did an ab workout that Chris Hemsworth would be proud of.

Turning 40 could be hard for some people but Timberlake has aged with grace and positivity. Last year he celebrated the big 40 at their Montana home with their two children Silas and Phineas. “I’m excited,” he told Mirror at the time, “I’m going to keep low expectations, but I’m pretty sure it’s going to be better than my 39th year. It’s only uphill, baby.”