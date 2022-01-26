David Ortiz was elected to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

David Ortiz became the only player elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022. Known as “Big Papi,” the Dominican former Boston Red Sox slugger cleared the required 75% threshold, as reported by ESPN and according to this year‘s Baseball Writers’ Association of America results.

Securing a percentage of 77.9%, Ortiz is the 58th player elected to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. When officially inducted, the 46-year-old athlete would make history as the youngest living member of the Hall.

“I learned not too long ago how difficult it is to get in on the first ballot,” Ortiz said, according to ESPN. “Man, it‘s a wonderful honor to be able to get in on my first rodeo. It’s something that is very special to me.”

Ortiz joined the Red Sox in 2003 at age 27. Ten years later he became the World Series MVP of 2013 after hitting .688 with two home runs in 16 at-bats. “Big Papi” is also known for his outstanding performance in the field and for helping the Red Sox win their first championship in 86 years, the World Series of 2004 and 2007.

“While my path to Boston took 10 years (including stints in the minors), those 14 years in a Red Sox uniform were the best of my life. We broke the curse and then got two more championships before I retired in 2016 — what a sweet and beautiful journey it has been,” Ortiz said, as reported by CNN.

David Ortiz, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, on July 24.