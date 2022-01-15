Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Alex Rodriguez has not only stood out in the sports world, but also in the financial sector with his company A-Rod Corp, in addition to the large list of properties he owns in cities like Miami and New York.
Beyond owning the residences, what A-Rod does is buy them, remodel them, and then sell them, making these houses and lavish mansions a great investment. Check out some of his most recent properties.
