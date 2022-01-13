Jennifer Lopez began 2022 with a renewed mindset, and on January 10, she took social media to share with her legion of followers her goals and intentions for the year.

According to the 52-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman, the rainy weather impacted her mood and inspired her to think about the things she would like to tackle in the months ahead. “Hey guys, how are you feeling? It‘s raining outside right now, and that puts me in a pensive mood,” she started in the one-minute-long video. “And I was just thinking before I have to work out, what my intentions are for this year.”

©Jennifer Lopez



Jennifer Lopez’s New Year’s resolutions include being a ‘better partner’

“[I‘m] just thinking about being really mindful of what I want my life to be and knowing that my thoughts create my life and keeping those really positive, so I can grow and be my best, this year better than ever: mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally,” she continued.

The multi-hyphenate star, who rekindled her relationship with actor Ben Affleck, also said she wants “To be the best mother I can be, the best partner I can be, the best friend I can be. The best daughter, sister, boss, person that I can be,” she said.