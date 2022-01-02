Ben Affleck t-shirt
Ben Affleck has a new mindset, wears t-shirt that reads ‘se acabó el drama’

Ben Affleck is starting the year with a new and inspiring resolution.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Ben Affleck has a new motto for 2022. The actor and director was photographed wearing a t-shirt that reads “se acabó el drama,” which translates to “the drama is over.” Ditto, Ben.

Ben Affleck t-shirt©GrosbyGroup
Ben was wearing comfy clothes as he carried out errands.

Ben was photographed on December 30th, stepping out of his car and wearing comfortable clothes. He was wearing a brown jacket, dark pants, and a black shirt with the words “se acabó el drama” printed on it.

Ben Affleck t-shirt©GrosbyGroup
His t-shirt reads “Se acabo el drama.”

This isn’t Ben’s first time wearing a shirt with Spanish writing on it; back in 2020, when he was dating Ana de Armas, he was photographed with a shirt that read, “asere ya, gracias.” Asere is a common Cuban slang word that’s used in introductions.

This year, Ben spent some of his holidays in Los Angeles, alongside his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, and her children. During the past week, Ben and Jennifer were spotted out for lunch at the Hotel Bel-Air. Their relationship continues to grow more serious, with both of them including their children in their dynamics and, according to an insider that spoke to US Weekly, even planning for how a future wedding between them might look like.

“Both Ben and Jen want their wedding to be an elaborate statement of their love story for their friends and family,” said the source. “They really want [everyone] to have a good time. They want it to be intimate, but immaculate.”

Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Studio's "The Tender Bar" - Arrivals©GettyImages
Ben and Jennifer have supported each other throughout the year.

Throughout the year, their relationship has only grown in how serious it is, from taking vacations together to going house hunting in L.A. While a wedding hasn’t been officially discussed, it appears things are growing more serious between them, and they’re happy about it.

