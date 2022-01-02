Ben Affleck has a new mindset, wears t-shirt that reads ‘se acabó el drama’

Ben Affleck has a new motto for 2022. The actor and director was photographed wearing a t-shirt that reads “se acabó el drama,” which translates to “the drama is over.” Ditto, Ben.
Ben was photographed on December 30th, stepping out of his car and wearing comfortable clothes. He was wearing a brown jacket, dark pants, and a black shirt with the words “se acabó el drama” printed on it.
This isn’t Ben’s first time wearing a shirt with Spanish writing on it; back in 2020, when he was dating Ana de Armas, he was photographed with a shirt that read, “asere ya, gracias.” Asere is a common Cuban slang word that’s used in introductions.
Ana de Armas makes her return to Los Angeles and Ben Affleck is there to receive her with a Cuban welcome. (October 15, 2020) pic.twitter.com/AWZzaCAhXm— Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) October 16, 2020
This year, Ben spent some of his holidays in Los Angeles, alongside his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, and her children. During the past week, Ben and Jennifer were spotted out for lunch at the Hotel Bel-Air. Their relationship continues to grow more serious, with both of them including their children in their dynamics and, according to an insider that spoke to US Weekly, even planning for how a future wedding between them might look like.
“Both Ben and Jen want their wedding to be an elaborate statement of their love story for their friends and family,” said the source. “They really want [everyone] to have a good time. They want it to be intimate, but immaculate.”
Throughout the year, their relationship has only grown in how serious it is, from taking vacations together to going house hunting in L.A. While a wedding hasn’t been officially discussed, it appears things are growing more serious between them, and they’re happy about it.