Ben Affleck has a new mindset, wears t-shirt that reads ‘se acabó el drama’

Ben Affleck has a new motto for 2022. The actor and director was photographed wearing a t-shirt that reads “se acabó el drama,” which translates to “the drama is over.” Ditto, Ben.

Ben was wearing comfy clothes as he carried out errands.

Ben was photographed on December 30th, stepping out of his car and wearing comfortable clothes. He was wearing a brown jacket, dark pants, and a black shirt with the words “se acabó el drama” printed on it.

This isn’t Ben’s first time wearing a shirt with Spanish writing on it; back in 2020, when he was dating Ana de Armas, he was photographed with a shirt that read, “asere ya, gracias.” Asere is a common Cuban slang word that’s used in introductions.