Super Bowl LVI will take place on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Although we don’t have any Latinx artists performing during the iconic halftime show this year, it doesn’t mean that Latinos haven’t made history and represented our culture in the sport.

According to a report by NBC News, over 25 million Latinx people living in the United States consider themselves NFL fans, despite the lack of Latinos playing in the field. Over the past two decades and a half, Latinx players have been increasing in high school and collegiate football; however, the publication assures that numbers are relatively small because of economic pressures and the lack of collegiate scouts looking for players in predominantly Latino areas.

©GettyImages



Alabama Crimson Tide helmets sit on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Although Latino and Latina athletes in the United States of America are known for playing baseball and soccer or practicing boxing and gymnastics, the community knows there’s a world of possibilities in other disciples.

With the 56th Super Bowl and the 52nd modern-era National Football League championship coming around the corner, we wanted to enlist some of the Latino NFL players that proudly wore a helmet and their team’s jersey.