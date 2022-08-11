Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back in California; newlyweds grab donuts and coffee

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back in California to continue their PDA sessions. The couple who eloped in Las Vegas on July 16 stopped at a Dunkin’ to get some donuts and coffee.

The newlyweds also grabbed lunch with their kids at Huckleberry Café. Lopez and Affleck were with Violet, Emme, Max, and Samuel.

Rencently, Affleck listed his mansion for $30 million, after he purchased it in 2018 to continue building a new life in Beverly Hills alongside his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

The Afflecks, who are planning a big celebration of their marriage with friends and family in Georgia, tied the knot most romantically and unexpectedly—taking place at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas over the weekend, following more than 18 years since calling off their first engagement.

©Jennifer Lopez/On The JLo





One of the employees at the chapel, Kenosha Portis, revealed that she was thrilled to witness their special day. “It was so exciting. I mean, we were getting ready to close, and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in,” she admitted to Good Morning America.

Jennifer and Ben announced their engagement in April after rekindling their romance in 2021. “It turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote, referring to all the time they spent apart after breaking up in 2003.

“Stick around long enough, and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” the Marry Me star said. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”