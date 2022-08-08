Jennifer Lopez continues to be the crop top queen returning home from her honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez is back to her chic and casual style, after a dreamy honeymoon in Europe with summer dresses and elegant swimsuits, the singer and actress is now home in Los Angeles, channeling ‘Jenny from the Block’ with her iconic crop tops and baggy pants.

The Hollywood star was recently spotted wearing off-white cargo pants, a cropped white long-sleeve top and Air Jordan 1s, accessorized with big aviator sunglasses and a Dior tote bag.

Jennifer is known for keeping her iconic style intact, having fun with new looks but always coming back for her signature 90’s outfits. The performer is always incorporating crop tops into her look, even in different occasions, from being red-carpet ready to running errands around L.A.

The successful business woman was photographed last week in a Picnic Plaid Bra Top and Picnic Plaid Silk Pleated Skirt from Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 22 collection while standing on a balcony overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea, completing the look with cat-eye sunglasses and flip-flops while letting her highlighter hair down and dancing in the wind.

She also went for a disco inspired outfit, during her latest performance in Capri, Italy, wearing a custom tiger-striped Roberto Cavalli by Fausto Puglisi with big feathers. “We’re giving disco tonight,” she said to her fans at the Certosa San Giacomo.