Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme enjoy an evening walk in Capri without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s honeymoon trip came to an end, since, according to the Daily Mail, Ben had to return to California to continue filming his next film project, Batman. Instead of going back to California, JLo left Paris but then continued her trip in Italy.

©GrosbyGroup



Emme Muniz and Jennifer Lopez in Capri

In recent photographs captured by paparazzis, Jennifer Lopez was seen taking an evening walk in Capri with her 14-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz. JLo and Ben Affleck didn’t have a traditional honeymoon, as their children joined them in Paris. A trip meant for lovers became a family vacation, where children and adults enjoyed a great time together.

Jennifer Lopez, whose legal last name is now Affleck, took the time to enjoy the charm of Capri with her teenage daughter. In this mother-daughter walk, they were not accompanied by Max, Emme’s twin, but they were seen next to Ana Carballosa, JLo’s best friend, who has been her partner in crime for years.

JLo had on her vacay style while in Capri. On this occasion, she wore an ﻿incredible $800 ﻿pink Camilla kimono, with a mix of floral and animal print. To complete her look, JLo used her Maison Valentino box bag, which she also wore in Paris and is available for $2,700, a pair of flat sandals and pink round-cut sunglasses.