Jennifer Lopez is picture perfect at a steamy swimsuit photoshoot in Capri

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying the time she has left in Capri, Italy as a recently married woman. Ben Affleck had to return to the States after their honeymoon to film, but JLo stayed in Italy, headlining the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef charity gala Sunday, and posing for a sizzling photoshoot Monday. The 53-year-old looks absolutely incredible in the photos, showing off her perfect curves.



Lopez’s yellow bathing suit, sunglasses, and headscarf gave vintage 70’s vibes. She later changed into a white bathing suit that was just as flattering. She changed sunglasses for the next suit and accessorized with gold bangles and bracelets. They added fruits and a cool beverage as props to make the perfect scene.

While JLo is in Capri, Affleck reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for some co-parenting duties. They enjoyed a pool day in Los Angeles, with their 10-year-old son Samuel Garner Affleck, and the father-son duo left separately from Garner, who was with a girlfriend.

It’s the first public outing between Ben and Garner since he tied the knot with JLo in Las Vegas on July 16th. JLo’s children were present along with Ben’s daughter Seraphina Affleck. A source told Page Six, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest. “It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment. Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom,” the insider said, explaining why the 16-year-old was not present at the wedding.

Violet was present for their honeymoon though along with her sister Seraphina, and JLo’s and Marc Anthony’s children Max and Emme Muñiz. Sam, however, reportedly stayed in the U.S with Garner. The 10-year-old will have another chance to celebrate his dad and new stepmom’s wedding though, as they are planning a huge bash back at Affleck’s 87-acre property in Riceboro, Ga. According to Page Six, they hired luxury event planner Colin Cowie to make their dreams come true.