Jennifer Garner gives beauty advice on facial fillers and botox: ‘Be cautious’

Jennifer Garner is sharing her thoughts about cosmetic procedures, giving some beauty advice to her fans and followers, if they are considering trying facial fillers or Botox.

During a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Hollywood star, who is known for working out constantly and taking care of her skin, says that people should consider thinking if it this the right decision for them, before rushing to start using fillers.

“My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face,” the 50-year-old actress explained. “Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything.”

She continued, “Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face. You don’t need to wear so much make-up or have such a constant blowout.”

Jennifer also says that this is the one advice she gives to her kids, 16-year-old Violet and 13-year-old Seraphina, as she wants them to “obsess less” with how they look, as society is constantly pushing unattainable beauty standards.

“Look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead. We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face,” she stated.