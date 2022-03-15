Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet
Jennifer Garner makes exercise fun combining dance and strength training in intense workout routine

Jennifer’s circuit workout starts with a dynamic warm-up and two songs of dance cardio.

By Daniel Neira -Miami

Jennifer Garner is without a doubt one of the most relatable celebrities, from being a mom to revealing her beauty secrets, the 49-year-old star is all about sharing her daily life, including her workout routine, incorporating different styles of exercise, dance, and strength training.

And while not everyone has a personal trainer, the actress wants to share what works for her, so her fans and followers can have a better understanding of her regular workouts.

Beth Nicely, Jennifer’s trainer, recently talked to Shape about the star’s accomplishments, challenges and goals, describing her as a “great dancer” and explaining that she “likes to work really hard, she’s very, very strong,“

Jennifer’s circuit workout starts with a dynamic warm-up and two songs of dance cardio, then her goal is to complete five sets of 8 box jumps, 40 jumps with a jump rope, and 16 leaps over a mini-trampoline while holding a 10-pound medicine ball.

“I consider her a professional athlete in what she’s capable of physically. We both love to dance, we both love to work hard, I think it’s a good combination,” Nicely said about Garner.

The actress does different versions of the circuit with the same warm-up, and her “goal with everyone is to get through five rounds in under three minutes,” which she says Jennifer has accomplished “multiple times,” and she is constantly sharing her at-home workouts on Instagram and on her digital fitness platform ‘The Limit.’

