Jennifer Garner details embarrassing ‘mom fail’ with her kids’ coach: ‘I thought I was being funny’

Jennifer Garner is definitely a cool mom, however even Hollywood stars have their embarrassing moments from time to time, especially when it comes to being a parent.

The 49-year-old actress, who shares 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina and 10-year-old Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck, looked back at a hilarious moment that left her red-faced.

The star detailed how she accidentally replied to everyone when responding to her kids’ coach, during a special appearance on ‘The Late Late Show’ alongside fellow actor Greg Kinnear, who also has kids in the same school as Jennifer.

“So, we have kids who do the same activity and I emailed the coach one weekend, kind of being funny about my kid and saying, ‘Well, this one seems to be getting a little womped this weekend,’” Jenifer shared.

©THE LATE LATE SHOW





The actress said she thought she was being funny in her email, writing, “So, what does that mean for tomorrow morning because we have something planned? What does that mean typically?”

“Turns out it was the one time in my life I replied all,” she admitted, “I replied to everyone on the team, to every parent, including you and Helen,” Jennifer said, referring to Greg, who was sitting next to her.

“I do remember this. I remember thinking, ‘Jennifer Garner is a raging lunatic’ Sweet enough, but I had no idea,” Greg joked, and said it was very relatable, as he had replied to everyone by accident before.