Jennifer Garner proudly plays the saxophone during Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year ceremony

Jennifer Garner is a woman of many talents, including playing the saxophone. Plus, she’s a newly inducted member of the Hasty Pudding Club!

Over the weekend, the actress was named the Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year for 2022 during a ceremony at Harvard University. The Hasty Pudding Theatricals is not only the third oldest theater organization in the world, but the university’s most prominent theater troupe.

For the occassion, the 49-year-old got driven around Cambridge, Massachusetts in a convertible along with members of the theatrical group. Later that day, Garner celebrated her induction by showing off her impressive saxophone skils and even danced the can-can with students in front of Harvard’s Farkas Hall, showcasing some of her moves from 13 Going on 30 and proving she’s still got it.

Jen called her induction “the most fun day ever,” after being presented with the university’s famed pudding pot.

“I guarantee my day was better and more fun than yours,” she said. “I am a devoted member of the Hasty Pudding Club from now on, and I will be a nerd in the audience next year, I promise. This has been the most fun day ever.”

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife also shared the advice she got about this very day from Kerry Washington, who was Harvard’s female honoree back in 2016.

“I did talk to Kerry Washington the other day, and I decided to tell her to not tell me anything,” Jen admitted. “I said, ‘I’m going to go in blind,’ and I’m so glad I did. That could have dampened my overall joy and enthusiasm for the day.”

As for why she won Woman of the Year for 2022, the Hasty Pudding organizers said they chose Garner based on more than just her acting career, also noting her longtime commitment to being a philanthropist and an entrepreneur.

“As a talented actress and philanthropist, Jennifer is a role model to all of us at Hasty Pudding Theatricals,” the award’s organizer, Jacqueline Zoeller, said in a statement. “It is so wonderful to celebrate her in this exceptional year with the organization’s return to stage.”

Jason Bateman was also honored by the group, inducted as the Man of the Year for 2022.