Jennifer Garner looked gorgeous at the White House Christmas Concert

Jennifer Garner looked gorgeous at the pre-recorded White House Christmas Concert, which aired on December 21st. The actress, who served as host, wore a green dress and was one of the highlights of the evening.

Jennifer shared a photo of herself in the White House, with the event airing on PBS. She wore a green Oscar de La Renta dress that was accessorized with diamond encrusted heels and a belt. “Hosting “In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season” for @pbs— alongside my friend, @flotus— was an absolute honor. Filled with holiday favorites from our most beloved artists, tonight’s special will add meaning to your holiday season, I promise,” she captioned the post.

Jennifer spent the evening with Joe Biden and Jill Biden, as the program highlighted the White House’s decorations and kicked off the year’s first holiday celebration within the building. The evening featured performances from Andrea Bocelli,Camila Cabello, The Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, and more.

Camila Cabello gave one of the best performances of the evening, singing alongside the Mariachi Herencia de México. She wore a beautiful red gown and sang “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” “My mother is a Cuban immigrant, my father immigrated to the United States from Mexico, and I recently became a citizen,” Camila told PBS. “The fact that we are an immigrant family and we are in the White House is really special and great.”