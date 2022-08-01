As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck end their honeymoon and enjoy their newlywed life with their kids, there are some who don’t believe that this marriage will work. Ojani Noa, JLo’s first husband, offered a statement to the British tabloid The Mail on Sunday, in which he says that he doesn’t think the marriage between hiw ex with the Batman actor will last long.

In addition, he shared details about his past romance with Jennifer Lopez, which he was “love at first sight” and that even JLo herself told him that, the first time she saw him, she knew she would marry him.