Jennifer Lopez continues to enjoy her best life while vacationing in Capri

Jennifer Lopez looks blissful in her most recent outing while vacationing in Capri. The multi-hyphenate and newlywed star rocked a Picnic Plaid Bra Top and Picnic Plaid Silk Pleated Skirt from Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 22 collection while standing on a balcony overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Lopez completed the look with cat-eye sunglasses and flip-flops while letting her highlighter hair down and dancing in the wind.

JLo also rode in a fruit and veggie cart while another person held an umbrella to protect her glowy skin from the sun.

JLo and Ben Affleck jetted to Europe for their honeymoon after their intimate wedding in Vegas, but the actor had to return to the states early to film. The “Halftime” star, stayed behind, headlining the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef charity gala on Sunday, and posing for a sizzling swimsuit photo shoot Monday.

On Wednesday, she was back in front o the camera, this time aboard a picturesque boat. Check out the steamy photos here.

Following her unexpected wedding with Ben Affleck and her romantic honeymoon in Paris, the talented performer headlined the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef charity gala in Capri, Italy, on Saturday.

The singer, who was also spotted spending time with one of her kids, Emme, while on vacation, opened her set with two of her most popular songs, ‘If You Had My Love’ and ‘Waiting for Tonight.’