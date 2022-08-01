This past weekend, on Saturday, July 30th the annual LuisaViaRoma x Unicef Gala took place at the 14th century Certosa di San Giacomo Monastery in Capri, Italy. During this dazzling charity ocassion, hosted by the actor, Jamie Foxx, 8 million euros were raised through an auction to support Ukrainian and Syrian relief efforts, which included tickets to the a premiere of Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest film.

Also, the main entertainment at the event, featured none other than the recently married Jennifer Lopez, who blew everyone away with an amazing performace. The gala was attended by extensive list of Hollywood celebrity guests such as Vanessa Hudgens, Jared Leto, Sofia Carson, Leni Klum, J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer, among others.

All these celebs were looked stunning on this special night. From wearing stylish suits to glittery and elegant evening gowns, here are some of best looks from this glamorous charity event.