Jennifer Lopez dazzles at Paris Fashion Week after solo Italian vacation

Jennifer Lopez appeared stunningly at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The singer and actress recently took a solo vacation in Italy and looked radiant amid ongoing divorce rumors with her husband, Ben Affleck.

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer turned heads in a tan pleated midi dress featuring a chic belt at the waist. She completed her ensemble with a matching cape, exuding elegance and sophistication. Lopez was accessorized with a small black Dior bag, sunglasses, gold satin platform heels, and black leather gloves extending past her elbows.

© Marc Piasecki / Getty Images Jennifer Lopez attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show on June 24, 2024, in Paris, France, as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Lopez, a mother of two, appeared to be in high spirits, smiling and posing for the cameras at the prestigious event. Her attendance at the Dior show followed a relaxing vacation in Positano, Italy, where she enjoyed some much-needed downtime with friends.

© Stephane Cardinale / Getty Images Jennifer Lopez attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show on June 24, 2024, in Paris, France, as part of Paris Fashion Week.

During her Italian getaway, the actress who rose to fame in the 90s after her iconic performance as the late Selena Quintanilla in "Selena," was seen lounging on a boat, soaking up the sun in a white plunging one-piece bathing suit. She complemented the swimsuit with white Gucci mid-heel slide sandals, gold jewelry, sunglasses, and a raffia Dior tote bag.

Despite the swirling rumors about her marriage, Lopez was spotted wearing her green engagement ring and wedding band, indicating that all might be well between her and Affleck.

While Lopez graced the fashion scene in France, Ben Affleck, 51, spent time with his family in Los Angeles, the couple's separate activities have fueled speculation about their relationship, but neither has publicly addressed the rumors.

Affleck, who has had a long and successful career in Hollywood, has been open about his struggles with fame. On the other hand, Lopez has been a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, juggling multiple ventures from music and film to her business endeavors. In a candid and revealing interview, Ben Affleck opened up about his preference for staying out of the limelight.

During the season 4 premiere of Kevin Hart's show, "Hart to Heart," Affleck, 51, shared insights into his life in the spotlight, especially how it compares to the public's reaction to his wife, Jennifer Lopez. "I also don't like a lot of attention," Affleck elaborated. "This is why people see me and think, 'Well, this dude is always mad…' Because someone always has their camera in my face."