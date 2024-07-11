Jennifer Lopez's chic regency-core look is perfect for the summer

Jennifer Lopez was recently seen enjoying a shopping outing with her child Emme and friends, including her manager Benny Medina, in Sag Harbor, a picturesque village in the Hamptons, New York. The sighting, which took place on July 6, saw Lopez showcase a stunning regency-core ensemble reminiscent of the popular series Bridgerton.

Lopez donned a pink floral maxi dress adorned with delicate ruffle detailing during the outing, perfectly capturing the essence of regency-era elegance. Her hair was styled in a casual yet chic ponytail, complementing the summery vibe of her outfit. She accessorized with a stylish straw bag to complete her look, adding a rustic charm to her sophisticated appearance.

Lopez's 16-year-old twin, Emme, whom she shares with salsa singer Marc Anthony, accompanied her mother, donning their eclectic style. The group appeared relaxed and happy as they strolled through Sag Harbor.

A Holiday in the Hamptons

As HOLA! USA previously reported that Lopez spent the holiday weekend in the Hamptons, enjoying quality time with her family and friends and wearing her wedding ring. In contrast, her husband, Ben Affleck, spent the 4th of July on the opposite side of the country. The Hamptons vacation happened in the middle of ongoing reports concerning the status of her relationship with Ben Affleck.

The timing of Lopez's appearance on the East Coast, especially with her wedding ring back on, is notable since Affleck, 51, was seen on the opposite side of the country, spending quality time with his children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. The actor enjoyed a meal at Kaz The Soba Place in Los Angeles with his daughters Violet, 18, and Fin, 15, along with two of their friends.

The couple's separate outings follow the news that she and Ben are reportedly selling some of their most treasured possessions amid growing marital strife. Page Six has revealed that the couple is offloading art pieces from their lavish $60 million home, which was listed on the market before their rumored divorce.

The "Good Will Hunting" star lives in a rental property in Brentwood, California, closer to his three children. He reportedly moved all his belongings out of the Beverly Hills marital home while Lopez took a solo vacation in Europe.

According to People, a source revealed Affleck, 51, moved out before Lopez, 54, returned from Italy and France. "Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He's been there for about two months now," the source says. "He seems okay. He's been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He's also spending time with his kids."

Affleck and Lopez, who rekindled their romance and married in July 2022, put their Beverly Hills mansion on the market earlier this month. The couple had moved into the mansion in June 2023, marking a new chapter in their relationship before the recent developments.