Jennifer Lopez spends the weekend with good company in the Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez smiled as she enjoyed a leisurely bike ride with her close friends over the Fourth of July weekend. The 54-year-old singer looked radiant and was having fun with her vocal coach, Stevie Mackey, and a plus one. The trio looked relaxed during their trip to the Hamptons.

Taking time to unwind with her friends, Jennifer seemed unbothered by the swirling divorce rumors regarding her marriage to Ben Affleck, 51, as she exuded a sense of carefree enjoyment.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez goes out for a bike ride with friends in the Hamptons.

Despite the rumors, Lopez wore her wedding ring during her New York weekend. The actress and singer's choice to keep her ring on may be a quiet but firm statement of her commitment or a way to keep the public guessing.

In addition to the massive rock, Lopez wore a graphic sweatshirt paired with white loose pants, completing her ensemble with white sneakers.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez goes out for a bike ride with friends in the Hamptons an hour after a Fire Chief from the Southhampton Fire Department was spotted leaving her house.

Mackey, a longtime friend and collaborator of Lopez, also shared the photo on social media, adding a caption that celebrated their friendship and the beautiful day they spent together. The post garnered numerous positive comments from fans, praising Lopez for her timeless beauty and positive energy.

During the 4th of July celebration, the "On the Floor" singer, 54, was also photographed shopping for rose bushes with her manager, Benny Medina. Her dazzling green sparkler, a gift from Affleck, was prominently displayed.

The timing of Lopez's appearance on the East Coast, especially with her wedding ring back on, is notable, especially since Affleck, 51, was seen on the opposite side of the country, spending quality time with his children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. The actor enjoyed a meal at Kaz The Soba Place in Los Angeles with his daughters Violet, 18, and Fin, 15, along with two of their friends.

The couple's separate outings follow the news that she and Ben are reportedly selling some of their most treasured possessions amid growing marital strife. Page Six has revealed that the couple is offloading art pieces from their lavish $60 million home, which was listed on the market before their rumored divorce.

© Getty Images Ben Affleck is seen in Los Angeles, California, on April 20, 2024.

The "Good Will Hunting" star lives in a rental property in Brentwood, California, closer to his three children. He reportedly moved all his belongings out of the Beverly Hills marital home while Lopez took a solo vacation in Europe.

According to People, a source revealed Affleck, 51, moved out before Lopez, 54, returned from Italy and France. "Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He's been there for about two months now," the source says. "He seems okay. He's been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He's also spending time with his kids."

Affleck and Lopez, who rekindled their romance and married in July 2022, put their Beverly Hills mansion on the market earlier this month. The couple had moved into the mansion in June 2023, marking a new chapter in their relationship before the recent developments.

© Getty Images US actor Ben Affleck and US actress and singer Jennifer Lopez arrive for the screening of the film "The Last Duel" presented out of competition on September 10, 2021 during the 78th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido.

Lopez was recently spotted looking stressed and tense while texting on her way to Paramount Studios in Hollywood. This sighting comes just hours after she was seen at Ben Affleck's office in Beverly Hills. The singer was seen in her car arriving at the actor's office in LA, wearing a red top and dark sunglasses. Jennifer was in the passenger seat, seemingly trying to avoid media attention.