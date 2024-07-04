Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme cruise into 4th of July fun with a breezy convertible selfie

Jennifer Lopez is all set to enjoy a fun 4th of July weekend with her best companion, Emme Muñiz. The singer embarked on a trip with her daughter and close friends to partake in the national celebrations, sharing with her followers that they are on their way and ready for a great time.

For this mini vacation, the singer traveled to New York, as she mentioned in one of her Instagram posts, where she not only greeted her fans in Portuguese by writing 'Bon Dia' but also revealed that she is heading to "her hometown."

Radiant and smiling, the actress basked in the sun while traveling in the back of a convertible with Emme and a friend. They enjoyed the breeze and the freedom of a day off, looking forward to a family party filled with food, music, and fireworks.

JLo embraced the holiday spirit in a breezy halter-style top adorned with the flag's colors. The Bronx Diva looked delighted to share quality time with her 16-year-old daughter. Emme, caught on camera by her mom, flashed a light smile while singing along during their ride.

True to her signature style, Emme sported a plaid shirt layered over a white t-shirt. Her loose curls, tortoiseshell glasses, and ever-present headphones perfectly complemented her relaxed vibe.

An Inseparable Duo

Jennifer Lopez and Emme have been inseparable lately, frequently spotted enjoying relaxed shopping outings together. For Lopez, these moments are priceless, as family means everything to her. This is especially important now, with Emme and her twin brother Max – both teenagers from JLo's marriage to Marc Anthony – beginning to carve out their own paths.

