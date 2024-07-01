Ben Affleck reportedly moves belongings out of shared home with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck has reportedly moved his belongings out of the Beverly Hills mansion he shared with Jennifer Lopez, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. This development comes more than a month after initial reports surfaced that the couple lived separately in Los Angeles as they navigated challenges in their marriage.

According to the source, Affleck, 51, moved out before Lopez, 54, returned from a recent European trip. "Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He's been there for about two months now," the source says. "He seems okay. He's been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He's also spending time with his kids."

© Getty Images Ben Affleck is seen in Los Angeles, California, on March 22, 2024.

Affleck and Lopez, who rekindled their romance and married in July 2022, put their Beverly Hills mansion on the market earlier this month. The couple had moved into the mansion in June 2023, marking a new chapter in their relationship before the recent developments.

Lopez was recently spotted looking stressed and tense while texting on her way to Paramount Studios in Hollywood. This sighting comes just hours after she was seen at Ben Affleck's office in Beverly Hills. The singer was seen in her car arriving at the actor's office in LA, wearing a red top and dark sunglasses. Jennifer was in the passenger seat, seemingly trying to avoid media attention.

The multi-talented actress, singer, and businesswoman has been making headlines for months after alleged turmoil in her marriage. Ben Affleck was recently captured without his wedding band in Los Angeles. The notable absence of the ring comes amidst reports of an impending divorce from Jennifer Lopez, adding to the public's curiosity about the state of their relationship.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.

In a candid and revealing interview aired in June 2024, Ben Affleck opened up about his preference for staying out of the limelight. During the season 4 premiere of Kevin Hart's show, "Hart to Heart," Affleck, 51, shared insights into his life in the spotlight, especially how it compares to the public's reaction to his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Hart, 44, started the conversation by asking Affleck if he preferred working in front of or behind the camera. Affleck, known for his versatility in the film industry, quickly identified himself as a "director," but admitted that he's "a little bit shy."

"I also don't like a lot of attention," Affleck elaborated. "This is why people see me and think, 'Well, this dude is always mad…' Because someone always has their camera in my face."

© Pierre Suu/GC Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen strolling near the Louvre Museum on July 24, 2022 in Paris, France.

Affleck's discomfort with constant attention contrasts with his wife's ease in the public eye. The celebrated actor and director acknowledged that he doesn't mind being photographed at events like club outings or premieres, but when it comes to his children, it's a different story. Affleck shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. He is also a stepfather to Lopez's 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

