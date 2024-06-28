Jennifer Lopez was spotted looking tense while texting

Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted looking stressed and tense while texting on her way to Paramount Studios in Hollywood. This sighting comes just hours after she was seen at Ben Affleck's office in Beverly Hills. The singer was seen in her car arriving at the actor's office in LA, wearing a red top and dark sunglasses. Jennifer was in the passenger seat, seemingly trying to stay away from the media attention.

Jennifer Lopez looked stressed and tense while texting and heading to Paramount Studios in Hollywood. She was last seen yesterday at Ben Affleck's Beverly Hills office, where she spent a few hours before getting picked up by her driver.

Lopez, known for her poise and confidence, appeared unusually preoccupied as she entered her destination. Dressed in casual attire, she was seen intently focused on her phone, her expression suggesting she was dealing with something pressing. The nature of her text conversation remains unknown, but it captured her full attention.

The multi-talented actress, singer, and businesswoman has been making headlines for months after alleged turmoil in her marriage. Ben Affleck was recently captured without his wedding band in Los Angeles. The notable absence of the ring comes amidst reports of an impending divorce from Jennifer Lopez, adding to the public's curiosity about the state of their relationship.

Affleck, 51, was seen enjoying lunch with his eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, 18, at Tasty Noodle House, a popular eatery known for its delectable and authentic Shanghai cuisine. The duo appeared in good spirits, sharing a special father-daughter moment as they sat by the windows, fully visible to onlookers and paparazzi.

Lopez's outing comes after she was recently spotted leaving her Paris hotel after attending the much-anticipated L Show during Paris Fashion Week. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, JLo did not disappoint as she made her way to the airport, effortlessly blending style and comfort.

Lopez opted for a relaxed yet stylish ensemble as she exited the hotel. She wore straight pants that perfectly complemented her figure and a crisp white shirt that exuded simplicity and elegance. The choice of straight pants allowed for easy movement and a polished appearance, while the white shirt added classic sophistication to her look.