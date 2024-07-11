Ben Affleck parts ways with his wedding ring: Is Jennifer Lopez doing the same?

Ben Affleck has been spotted without his wedding ring again, fueling speculation that his nearly two-year marriage with Jennifer Lopez has ended. The 51-year-old director of "Argo" was seen arriving at his office in Los Angeles on Tuesday, notably ringless, and this time is reportedly for good.

Unlike Ben, Jennifer, who spent the 4th of July weekend away from her husband, was captured wearing her ring. This sighting follows recent claims that Affleck and Lopez's marriage has been "over for months."

© Getty Images Ben Affleck is seen in Los Angeles, California on May 02, 2024.

According to a report by Page Six, the couple has been living apart since March, with an insider revealing the split on July 1.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been the subject of breakup rumors for some time. The couple, who rekindled their romance after many years and married in a highly publicized ceremony, have faced significant scrutiny over their relationship. Despite their rumored separation, the source emphasized that Affleck remains "very protective of Jennifer."

Affleck and Lopez's relationship has been a whirlwind. They initially dated in the early 2000s, becoming one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples, before calling off their engagement in 2004. They each went on to marry other people and have families but found their way back to each other in 2021, reigniting their romance to the delight of their fans. Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner, and Lopez married salsa singer Marc Anthony.

Their marriage has been closely watched, with fans and media speculating about their relationship dynamics. The couple appeared united at various public events, often showcasing their affection for each other. However, behind the scenes, there were challenges they couldn't overcome.

© Getty Images

How is Jennifer Lopez dealing with the divorce rumors?

The recent update on their marriage and divorce speculation indicates that JLo is staying positive amid chances of a reconciliation. "Nothing can break her spirit. She wants to have a summer full of fun and laughter," an insider revealed to Page Six amid her recent European trip and multiple projects lined up.

The source explained that Jennifer is still "smitten" with Ben and wants to work things out, but the chances of a full-on reconciliation seem "slimmer by the day." The pair have yet to address the rumors but have been spotted together recently.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez was seen in Los Angeles, California on May 19, 2024.

"Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental," People magazine reported in June. "He’s been there for about two months now. He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids."