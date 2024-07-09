Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship update amid divorce rumors: 'Nothing can break her spirit'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been making headlines since rekindling their relationship, documenting their wedding, and sharing a glimpse into their family dynamic. In recent months, the couple has been reportedly going through some marriage struggles, causing them to take time apart as they seemingly try to work things out.

The recent update on their marriage and divorce speculation seems to indicate that JLo is staying positive amid chances of a reconciliation. "Nothing can break her spirit. She wants to have a summer full of fun and laughter," an insider revealed to Page Six, amid her recent trip to Europe and multiple projects lined up.

The source explained that Jennifer is still "smitten" with Ben and wants to work things out, but the chances of a full-on reconciliation seem "slimmer by the day." The pair have yet to address the rumors, but they have been spotted together in recent weeks.

"Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental," People magazine reported in June. "He’s been there for about two months now. He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids."

The publication also said that the two stars are "still friendly and see each other every few days." Jennifer has been spending quality time with her kids and has made time to travel between Los Angeles and New York City, as she continues to work on her projects.

Fans of the singer pointed out that her latest Instagram post might have been a message to Ben, as she celebrated the anniversary of one of her breakup songs, where she talks about reclaiming her independence and staying authentic to herself.