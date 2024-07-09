Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship update amid divorce rumors: 'Nothing can break her spirit'
Digital Cover celebrities© ROBYN BECK,Getty Images

 JLo is staying positive amid chances of a reconciliation.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
JULY 9, 2024 1:51 PM EDT

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been making headlines since rekindling their relationship, documenting their wedding, and sharing a glimpse into their family dynamic. In recent months, the couple has been reportedly going through some marriage struggles, causing them to take time apart as they seemingly try to work things out.

The recent update on their marriage and divorce speculation seems to indicate that JLo is staying positive amid chances of a reconciliation. "Nothing can break her spirit. She wants to have a summer full of fun and laughter," an insider revealed to Page Six, amid her recent trip to Europe and multiple projects lined up. 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

The source explained that Jennifer is still "smitten" with Ben and wants to work things out, but the chances of a full-on reconciliation seem "slimmer by the day." The pair have yet to address the rumors, but they have been spotted together in recent weeks. 

"Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental," People magazine reported in June. "He’s been there for about two months now. He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids."

US actor Ben Affleck and US actress and singer Jennifer Lopez arrive for the screening of the film "The Last Duel" presented out of competition on September 10, 2021 during the 78th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido. © FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

The publication also said that the two stars are "still friendly and see each other every few days." Jennifer has been spending quality time with her kids and has made time to travel between Los Angeles and New York City, as she continues to work on her projects. 

81st Golden Globe Awards - Show© GettyImages

Fans of the singer pointed out that her latest Instagram post might have been a message to Ben, as she celebrated the anniversary of one of her breakup songs, where she talks about reclaiming her independence and staying authentic to herself.

