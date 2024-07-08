Is Jennifer Lopez hinting at Ben Affleck's divorce with this song?

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating a special anniversary. The Hollywood star, who is rumored to be having marriage struggles with her husband Ben Affleck, spent the 4th of July weekend with her friends in The Hamptons, and while many think the actor's absence means the pair are close to parting ways, JLo seems to have shut down the rumors by wearing her stunning diamond ring.

This time Jennifer took to social media to celebrate the anniversary of her song and music video 'Cambia El Paso.' The empowering track and lyrics allude to the independence of the singer, with fans of the star speculating if this is a message for Ben, amid the ongoing rumors.

© FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

"She lives life like a tango / But now she wants fire between her lips' / He doesn't deserve to have her in hers' arms / She knows it, she knows it," the lyrics of the song read. "Now it's her turn / Take the bottle / And go out and have fun."

© GettyImages

"Her life is better now without him / She knows that her hips don't fail her," the track continues. "Yes mama!!!! Cambia El Paso and keep it moving," one fan commented, while someone else wrote, "Change the path!!! Just keep pushing through and make that change."

Jennifer and Ben have yet to comment on the current status of their relationship, and despite the rumors the pair have been spotted together in recent days, after JLo's trip to Italy and Paris, where she was spotted having some time to relax before attending Haute Couture Week.