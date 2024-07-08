Ivanka Trump reveals her dream bucket list in a candid interview

In a captivating three-hour interview with Lex Fridman, Ivanka Trump delved into a wide range of topics, from life lessons learned from her mother, her fashion projects, her love for Adele to her passion for surfing and nature. The discussion covered her business ventures, personal growth, and aspirations, but it was her extensive and adventurous bucket list that truly stood out. "I hope I'm never exhausted exploring all the things I'm curious about," she remarked, showcasing her insatiable curiosity and zest for life.

"I always tell my kids whenever they say, "Mom, I'm bored," only boring people get bored. There's too much to learn. There's too much to learn. So I've got a long one." Ivanka Trump

"I've gotten to know Ivanka well over the past two years. We first connected over our mutual love of reading and discussing books (for example, by Marcus Aurelius, Joseph Campbell, Alan Watts, etc). She is a truly kind, compassionate, and thoughtful human being, and I'm honored to be able to call her a friend," said Fridman in the tweet in which he shared the podcast interview.

Ivanka's bucket list is as ambitious and diverse as one might expect. Among the top items is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. "The only thing keeping me from doing it in the short term is I feel like it'd be such a great experience to do with my kids and I'd love to have that experience with them." Another item she listed is witnessing the awe-inspiring Northern Lights. " I want to go and experience that. I feel like that would be really beautiful," Ivanka noted, reflecting her deep appreciation for natural wonders.

© Roberto Moiola / Sysaworld Seeing the Northern Lights is one of Ivanka Trump's bucket list items

Her dreams also extend beyond Earth. Ivanka is excited about the possibility of space travel and hopes to set foot on the moon. "I'd love to go to space. Not just space, I'd love to go to the moon, like step on the moon, or float in close proximity like that famous photo." She also said smiling "I feel like Mars is a bit too far at this point in my life. The moon's like four days, feels more manageable. But the sunset on Mars is blue; it's the opposite color. I hear it's beautiful, might be worth it. I don't know."

"Actually just even going to space where you can look back on Earth, just to see this little pale blue dot. Just all the stuff that ever happened in human civilization is on that, and to be able to look at it and just be in awe. I think that's the thing that will never go away. Being interplanetary, my hope is that heightens for us how rare it is what we have, how precious the Earth is."

Ivanka continued, "Obviously, I think there’s maybe an existential imperative for it at some point, or a strategic or security one. But I hope that what feels inevitable at this moment, I mean, Elon Musk and what he's doing with SpaceX and Jeff Bezos and others, it feels like it's not an if, it's a when at this point."

© IG: @Ivanka Trump Ivanka Trump with her daughter, Arabella Rose riding horses

Ivanka showed how she looks forward to sharing these unique experiences with her children. "I also told Arabella we were talking about this archery competition that happens in Mongolia, and she loves horseback riding. I feel like that would be an amazing thing to experience together," she recounted.

Beyond travel and adventure, Ivanka has simpler yet equally meaningful aspirations. She dreams of getting barreled by a wave and learning to play "Texas Flood." Her commitment to personal growth shines through her goal of achieving a black belt in jiu-jitsu.

"I want to get my black belt in jiu-jitsu. That's going to be a longer-term goal, but within the next decade," she explained. Ivanka Trump

The former first daughter, also shared that she is actively involved in her professional work. Ivanka is currently developing several businesses and investing in various companies, reflecting her entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to innovation.