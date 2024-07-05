Ivanka Trump on her late mother Ivana; 'I learned from her how to enjoy life'

Ivanka Trump is opening up about a key figure in her life. Her mother, Ivana Trump, passed away two years ago, a moment that deeply impacted Ivanka. Over the past couple of years, she's discussed the influence of her mother on various social media posts. This week, she appeared on the Lex Fridman Podcast, where she discussed her mother's influence and legacy at length, sharing some of the things her mother taught her.

© Duffy-Marie Arnoult Ivana an Ivanka Trump

Ivanka shared some of the things that made her mother special and unique, including her experiences growing up in communist Czech Republic and in being an athlete. But what Ivanka remembers most is her mother's love for life. "You know I also learned from her... Aside from that element," she said of her mother's trailblazing life and career, "how to really enjoy life."

"I look back and some of my happiest memories of her are in the ocean, just lying on her back, looking up at the sun and just so in the moment. Or dancing. She loved to dance. She really taught me a lot about living life to its fullest. And she had so much courage, so much conviction, so much energy and a complete comfort with who she was."

Ivanka believes that it was her mother's skills as an athlete that allowed her to bask in the moments of joy and relaxation later on in her life. "I think she had a great balance of the two that we all hope to find," she said, referring to her mother's discipline and ability to stay present.

More details about Ivana Trump

Ivana and Donald Trump married in 1977, where she became involved in the Trump Organization, becoming a key figure in real estate. Through her time in the US, she was the organization's vice president of interior design, CEO and president of Trump Castle's casino resort, and manager at the Plaza Hotel. She was also an accomplished skiier, participating in the Czechoslovakian junior national team, and a writer, having her own successful column advice column and publishing various books.