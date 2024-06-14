Ivanka Trump celebrates Donald Trump’s birthday with throwback photos

Ivanka Trump is celebrating her father’s birthday. In various Instagram stories, Ivanka shared photos alongside Donald Trump, showing the two through some of their most important moments over the years to commemorate his 78th birthday.

©Ivanka Trump



Ivanka and Donald Trump

Ivanka shared multiple photos, kicking off the tribute with a photo of herself and her dad on her wedding day. Her dress is white, with transparent and lacy fabrics in the top, completing the look with plenty of jewelry and her hair styled loose and wavy. “Happy birthday, dad!” she wrote over the image. “I love you today and everyday!”

She shared more photos, including one of herself and Trump during their time on the White House, and some older images, including a black and white photo of Trump jumping on a golf course, likely taken at one of his hotels in Florida.

Ivanka also shared a childhood photo of herself and her father, showing her as a child holding on to his hand. She wears a brown dress with jewelry while Trump wears a traditional black tux over a white button up.

©Ivanka Trump



Ivanka and Donald Trump

Trump’s birthday celebration

This past Sunday, Trump attended a rally in Las Vegas where he spoke to his supporters. At one point, the crowd broke out into the “Happy Birthday” song, prompting a reaction from Trump. “There’s a certain point at which you don’t want to hear ‘Happy Birthday,’” he said, per CNN. “You just want to pretend the day doesn’t exist.”

“My father lived a long time. My mother lived a long time and they were happy and they were great,” he continued. “So maybe we’re gonna live a long time.”