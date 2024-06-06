Lauren Sánchez and Ivanka Trump are officially part of Kim Kardashian’s besties

Kim Kardashian’s 43rd birthday celebration on “The Kardashians” introduced viewers to her latest “ride-or-die” besties, Ivanka Trump and Lauren Sánchez. The party, organized by her younger sister Khloé Kardashian, took place at Funke in Beverly Hills and highlighted the growing bond between Kim and her new friends.

Ivanka Trump, the 42-year-old daughter of former President Donald Trump, and Lauren Sánchez, former TV host turned into a helicopter pilot and fiancée of billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, were among the first celebrities to arrive at the event.

©GettyImages



Lauren Sánchez is seen at Funke for Kim Kardashian birthday party on October 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Ivanka was seated in a prime position next to Kim on her right-hand side, a clear indication of her proximity and importance in Kim’s life. Sánchez was also strategically placed two seats down from Ivanka, further underlining her significance. On Kim’s left was Allison Statter, a lifelong friend whom Kim affectionately refers to as a “lifer,” showcasing the harmonious blend of old and new relationships in her inner circle.

The restaurant’s seating arrangement clearly reflected the dynamics within Kim’s friendship group. Ivanka and Lauren’s prominent positions indicated their rapid ascent to the top tier of Kim’s friends. This revelation was particularly striking, considering the unique backgrounds of both women. Ivanka, with her political connections and business prowess, and Lauren, with her media career and link to one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, bring a wealth of perspectives and experiences to Kim’s life.

The celebration marked Kim’s milestone birthday and provided a glimpse into the evolving nature of her social connections.