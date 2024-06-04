Kylie Jenner shares throwback with Hailey Bieber: ‘We’re moms now’

Kylie Jenner recently shared a series of nostalgic snaps featuring her longtime friend, Hailey Bieber. The 26-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram Stories on Monday, June 3, to repost these throwback images from a fan page, showcasing cherished moments from their younger days.

One particularly endearing photo captured Kylie and Hailey, both sporting bob hairstyles, as they posed for a mirror selfie. The image shows Hailey, 27, holding up her iPhone with a playful tongue-out pose while Kylie tilts her head to one side, her hair adorned with vibrant blue shades. “We’re moms now @haileybieber,” Kylie captioned the photo, reflecting on how much their lives have transformed since that carefree time.

©Kylie Jenner





Another photo shared by Kylie features the dynamic duo alongside Kylie’s older sister, Kendall Jenner. The trio, exuding the unmistakable bond of close friends and family, are seen posing together. “I mean @haileybieber @kendalljenner,” Kylie wrote, celebrating her special connection with these two significant women.

©Kylie Jenner





Kylie, a mother of two, shares her 6-year-old daughter Stormi and 2-year-old son Aire with ex-partner Travis Scott. Hailey Bieber is just stepping into the world of motherhood. In May, Hailey announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Justin Bieber. A representative confirmed to PEOPLE that the model is over six months pregnant, marking an exciting new chapter for the couple.

The news of their pregnancy came as a joyous surprise to the pair. “The day they found out they were expecting was just the best day for them,” a source revealed to PEOPLE. “Everyone is excited for them, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby.”

While the couple has not yet publicly revealed the gender of their baby, they do have a name in mind that they believe is perfect for their little one. In addition to choosing a name, Hailey and Justin have spent time preparing for their baby’s arrival. They’ve reportedly begun decorating a nursery, eagerly anticipating the day they can bring their bundle of joy home.