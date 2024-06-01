Mom-to-be Princess Rajwa cradles her baby bump in new stunning photos

Pregnant Princess Rajwa of Jordan is glowing i﻿n new official photos. The Royal Hashemite Court released two portraits of the mom to be cradling her bump. Rajwa, 30, looked radiant as she showed off her bump wearing a red dress with gold jewelry.

©Royal Hashemite Court





The release of the pictures coincided with Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein’s first wedding anniversary on June 1. Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s eldest child married Rajwa last June in an Islamic marriage ceremony held at Zahran Palace.

It was announced in April that the Crown Prince and Princess are expecting their first child this summer. At the time, Hussein shared the baby announcement on his Instagram Story, writing (translated o English): “Praise be to Allah, Lord of the worlds.. O Allah, grant me and my dear wife a good thing.”

Ahead of his and Rajwa’s first anniversary, Hussein spoke with Al Arabiya about how his life has “changed for the better” post-marriage. “It’s a great blessing that I found my life partner,” the Crown Prince said. “Marriage has helped me become more relaxed. Rajwa is calm, easy-going and funny.”

©Royal Hashemite Court





During the interview, the dad to be shared that they are “very excited about the new phase” in their lives, noting that “everything will change with” kids. Hussein also revealed that his mom has been baby shopping for her first grandchild. “My mother has already started shopping for baby stuff weeks ago,” the Crown Prince said. “Hopefully it will be a wonderful phase.”

Rania has previously spoken about her desire to be a “fun” grandmother. “I used to always say my favorite title is mama, but I think that’s going to quickly change” to the “Arabic word for grandma,” the Queen said on Good Morning America in 2022.

“My goal is to be like fun grandma,” Rania added. “We have a saying in Arabic that no person is dearer to us more than our children than our grandchildren. So I’m really excited to have babies in my life soon.”