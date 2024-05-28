Crown Prince Hussein reveals mom Queen Rania is already shopping for her first grandchild

The Jordanian royals are looking forward to the impending arrival of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa’s first child. The dad to be spoke with Al Arabiya in a new interview about entering a new phase in his life: parenthood.

“Now we are very excited about the new phase,” he shared (translated to English), noting that “everything will change with” kids.

©Getty Images



Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa are expecting their first child this summer

When it comes to fatherhood, the Crown Prince admitted that he does not “know what to expect,” but that he and Rajwa are “excited and the family is excited, too.” Hussein also revealed that his mom Queen Rania has already started shopping for her first grandchild. “My mother has already started shopping for baby stuff weeks ago,” the Crown Prince said. “Hopefully it will be a wonderful phase.”

The Royal Hashemite Court announced in April that Hussein and Rajwa are expecting their first child this summer. The Crown Prince shared the announcement on his Instagram Story at the time, writing: “Praise be to Allah, Lord of the worlds.. O Allah, grant me and my dear wife a good thing.”

©Royal Hashemite Court/Flickr



The dad to be revealed that his mom, Queen Rania, has been baby shopping

The baby news came ahead of the royal couple’s first wedding anniversary. In his interview with Al Arabiya, Hussein shared that his life has “changed for the better” after marriage. “It’s a great blessing that I found my life partner,” Hussein said. “Marriage has helped me become more relaxed. Rajwa is calm, easy-going and funny.”

“She has friends in Jordan from a long time ago, so she is accustomed to the country, which made things a lot easier for her. Usually, we spend a lot of time at home. We can’t go out much, as you know,” the Crown Prince continued, adding, “We are happy.”