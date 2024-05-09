Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child

Justin and Hailey Bieber took to social media to share the news of their parenthood. The couple, whose relationship has been a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs, is now preparing to embark on the adventure of parenthood together.

Their story began long before stardom, back in 2009 at a fan event where a young Hailey, accompanied by her father, Stephen Baldwin, crossed paths with the budding pop sensation. While Hailey confessed to Vogue that she found Justin “cute,” it wasn’t until years later that their friendship evolved into something more.

©GettyImages



Singer Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Rumors of their romance started swirling in November 2014 when they were spotted attending Hillsong Church together, along with Kendall Jenner. However, Justin and Hailey denied any romantic involvement, attributing their closeness to a longstanding friendship.

It wasn’t until early 2016 that Justin and Hailey’s relationship became more public. Celebrating the New Year together in St. Barts, they reportedly shared a kiss at Leonardo DiCaprio’s party, sparking speculation about the nature of their bond. While they confirmed they were dating, they emphasized that they were not exclusive.

As Hailey revealed in a candid interview with Vogue, their relationship hit a rough patch. She described turmoil and uncertainty, marked by misunderstandings and emotional distance. However, their connection endured, and they found their way back to each other during a conference in Miami hosted by Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr.

©GettyImages



Justin Bieber (L) and Hailey Baldwin are seen arriving at the Hillsong Church in Midtown on July 29, 2018 in New York City.

The role of faith has been central to Justin and Hailey’s journey together

As Hailey shared with Vogue, their bond was not only strengthened by their love for each other but also within the context of their shared beliefs. Their faith has been a guiding light, providing solace and guidance in times of uncertainty.

In September 2018, Justin and Hailey surprised the world by quietly tying the knot at a New York City courthouse. Their commitment to each other was further solidified with an official wedding ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

Now, as they prepare to welcome their first child, Justin and Hailey are embarking on a new chapter filled with anticipation and joy. As fans eagerly await updates on their growing family, the world wishes them the best in this journey.