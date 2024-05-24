Justin Bieber shows Hailey Bieber’s growing baby bump in adorable post

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are over the moon as they anticipate the arrival of their first child. The 30-year-old pop sensation took to Instagram on Thursday, May 23, to share a series of stunning photos featuring Hailey, 27, proudly displaying her baby bump.

In the initial photo, Hailey exudes effortless chic in a black leather jacket paired with a sheer top and stylish sunglasses. The couple’s happiness is palpable as they pose in front of the striking golden “Flower Parent and Child” statue by renowned Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

This exquisite piece, created in collaboration with Louis Vuitton, is currently on display at the Kyocera Museum of Art in Kyoto, Japan. Justin’s heartfelt caption, “They wish baby, they wish,” encapsulates their excitement and anticipation.

Earlier in the day, Justin delighted fans with more glimpses of their picturesque trip to Japan, showcasing Hailey’s elegant maternity style. Hailey’s pregnancy glow is undeniable in each photo, reflecting the couple’s deep bond and shared excitement for their upcoming parenthood journey.

The news of their pregnancy came as a joyous surprise to the pair. “The day they found out they were expecting was just the best day for them,” a source revealed to PEOPLE. “Everyone is excited for them, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby.”

While the couple has not yet publicly revealed the gender of their baby, they do have a name in mind that they believe is perfect for their little one. In addition to choosing a name, Hailey and Justin have spent time preparing for their baby’s arrival. They’ve reportedly begun decorating a nursery, eagerly anticipating the day they can bring their bundle of joy home.

In September 2018, Justin and Hailey surprised the world by quietly tying the knot at a New York City courthouse. Their commitment to each other was further solidified with an official wedding ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

Now, as they prepare to welcome their first child, Justin and Hailey are embarking on a new chapter filled with anticipation and joy. Fans eagerly await updates on their growing family, and the world wishes them the best in this journey.