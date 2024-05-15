Hailey Bieber steps out with friends days after announcing her pregnancy©GrosbyGroup
Hailey Bieber steps out with friends days after announcing her pregnancy

Dressed in casual yet chic attire, she exuded effortless style, accessorizing her look with sunglasses

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Hailey Bieber made headlines again as she stepped out for the first time since announcing her pregnancy. The paparazzi captured her leaving a spot with friends in Los Angeles, and what caught everyone’s attention was her discreet yet unmistakable gesture of covering her baby bump with a jacket.

The recent sighting of Hailey marks her first public appearance since the exciting revelation. As she stepped out, her radiant glow and subtle smile spoke volumes about her overwhelming joy and anticipation for the newest addition to their family. Dressed in casual yet chic attire, she exuded effortless style, accessorizing her look with sunglasses.

Hailey Bieber steps out with friends days after announcing her pregnancy©GrosbyGroup

Instead of opting for oversized clothing or elaborate accessories, she held a jacket close to her abdomen, effortlessly shielding her baby bump from view.

Hailey Bieber steps out with friends days after announcing her pregnancy©GrosbyGroup

Fans have discussed and speculated about the couple’s long-awaited journey to parenthood. Over the years, Hailey and Justin Bieber have been vocal about their deep desire to start a family when the timing felt right. Now, with the news of their impending arrival, it seems that the stars have finally aligned for the Bieber family, bringing a sense of fulfillment and satisfaction to their fans.

The celebrity couple, who tied the knot in 2018, couldn’t be more thrilled. According to an insider, the news of their pregnancy came as a joyous surprise to the pair. “The day they found out they were expecting was just the best day for them,” a source revealed to PEOPLE. “Everyone is excited for them, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby.”

While the couple has not yet publicly revealed the gender of their baby, they do have a name in mind that they believe is perfect for their little one. In addition to choosing a name, Hailey and Justin have spent time preparing for their baby’s arrival. They’ve reportedly begun decorating a nursery, eagerly anticipating the day they can bring their bundle of joy home.

Justin Bieber y Hailey Bieber©@haileybieber

The couple’s decision to share the news with their fans was profoundly personal. “They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed,” the source shared. “They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out.”

Despite their celebrity status, Hailey and Justin have prioritized keeping their pregnancy journey private, sharing the news only with close family and friends before making a public announcement.

