Selena Gomez’s recent photo went viral after Justin and Hailey Bieber’s baby announcement

Selena Gomez was unexpectedly caught in the crossfire after Justin and Hailey Bieber announced they were expecting their first child. Amidst the congratulatory messages and speculations about baby names, an image of Gomez, a surprising and intriguing twist, unexpectedly stole the show.

During their teenage years, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had a romantic relationship that captivated the interest of millions of fans. Even now, supporters of their relationship, known as “Jelena,” have not moved on from the fact that both celebrities have embarked on different paths that led them to find love with other people.

Although their on-again-off-again relationship was the subject of tabloid gossip, with every breakup and makeup scrutinized by fans and media, their chapter seems to have closed for good. However, the internet has a long memory, and fans still hold out hope, their anticipation and emotional investment in a Selena and Justin reunion palpable, that their story will have a similar ending to that of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

While it is unknown if Selena knew the pregnancy news at the time of her Instagram post, she found herself thrust back into the spotlight when she shared a photo of what appears to be her hand holding Benny Blanco’s hand. The image circulated rapidly, spawning a plethora of comments on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Congrats, Selena Gomez, for being the main character in Justin and Hailey’s marriage and pregnancy announcement,” quipped one user, encapsulating the sentiment of many. “She’s the only person the industry can’t live without,” remarked another, affirming Gomez’s enduring relevance in the entertainment world.

The arrival of the newest Bieber

On May 9, 2024, Justin and Hailey Bieber took to social media to share the news of their parenthood. The couple, whose relationship has been a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs, is now preparing to embark on the adventure of parenthood together.

In September 2018, Justin and Hailey surprised the world by quietly tying the knot at a New York City courthouse. Their commitment to each other was further solidified with an official wedding ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

Now, as they prepare to welcome their first child, Justin and Hailey are embarking on a new chapter filled with anticipation and joy. As fans eagerly await updates on their growing family, the world wishes them the best in this journey.