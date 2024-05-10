Did Stephen Baldwin almost spoil Hailey and Justin Bieber’s pregnancy announcement?

Justin and Hailey Bieber will soon be parents for the first time. The couple that has been married since 2019, announced the exciting news on social media on Thursday, May 9. They renewed their vows, and she wore a white lace gown revealing her baby bump.





They were congratulated by fans, famous friends, and family. Jennifer Lopez, Prince Royce, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Lele Pons, Lenny Kravitz, Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian, and Sofia Richie Grainge, were some celebrities in the comments.

Hailey’s dad Stephen Baldwin also took to social media to share his excitement with a photo of the couple kissing at their vow renewal with the Bible verse John 4:16: “God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them.” He wrote in the caption, “Love you guys.” “Blessed beyond words. praise God. let’s get ready to have some fun y’all,” he continued.

According to TMZ, Hailey is around six months old. As fans try to put together the clues, Stephens’ cryptic tweet has them thinking it was connected. “I’m crying Stephen Baldwin can’t keep secrets for s**t,” a user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.





In February, the actor had social media concerns when he asked for prayers for his daughter and husband. “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them,” he wrote over a Reel by Victor Marx.

His message only fueled rumors that she was either pregnant or getting a divorce. There has been speculation for months, with fans dissecting her every post and paparazzi photos.

We will have to wait and see if the family ever talks about the situation and if Hailey got upset at her dad for almost spoiling the secret.

Justin’s mom reacts

Justin’s mom Pattie Mallette, 49, also took to Instagram to share her excitement. “So I have been waiting for this day, and now that they have shared it I can finally celebrate with ya’ll,” Mallette said. “Oh my gosh, I’m going to be a grandma. Oh my goodness!”