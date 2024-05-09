Cardi B responds after forgetting the name of her designer at the Met Gala: ‘I was scared’

The Met Gala was on Monday, and people are still discussing the famous and fashionable event. The biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and sport gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and there were many viral moments.



This year’s theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” the dress code “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story under the same name. Cardi B showed up with one of the most jaw-dropping gowns, but things got awkward when she seemingly forgot the name of the designer who spent hours making it.

When Emma Chamberlain interviewed her live on the carpet Monday, she seemed jumbled when asked about the designer. Cardi B responded that they were “Asian and everything.” The designer was a Chinese designer, Sensen Lii of Windowsen.



Wait I’m SCREAMING cos Cardi B has no idea what’s the name of the designer who made her huge #MetGala dress pic.twitter.com/L2m9E7ngcI — mizge (@mihailo____) May 7, 2024

There were many opinions on the matter, with people pointing fingers at the singer, calling it disrespectful. Vogue’s former managing director, Gilbert Cheah, even chimed in on the matter, calling her out on social media. “The gown took two months to make. I personally think it’s boring and not even on the theme but she chose it and should have atleast remembered his name and not just that he’s “Asian,” he wrote in the comments on Instagram.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram Thursday to clear the air, in a now-deleted video. In a clip posted by TMZ, Cardi looked into the camera stating, “I want to make this very clear because I see a former director of Vogue trying to be funny or like maybe because he felt offended about something or whatever. And I see a lot of you guys fake gagging on Twitter,” she said.

Cardi blamed the slip-up on her being scared and frazzled. “I was very scared because the dress was supposed to be on a little podium and I’d been practicing how to pose on the podium but on the carpet, I wasn’t allowed to use the podium. So I had a lot of things on my mind,” the rapper continued.

“I was being rushed to the front of the line, so when I was getting interviewed, I kind of forgot to pronounce the designer’s name, because his name is a little bit complicated, so I was like damn, how to pronounce his name … my mind was just racing” she confessed.



The “Bodak Yellow” singer went on to explain she referred to him as “Asian” because she didn’t want to “get someone’s nationality mixed up.” “I didn’t say that to be offensive, or get your speedos in a bunch,” she said. Cardi also called him shady, making a jab at him for being a “former director.”

She also addressed speculation that she wouldn’t be invited to the met Gala again because of what happened, saying “Baby, I’m Cardi B.”

In an attempt to make things right, she also shouted out the designer on X, formerly Twitter, “I have to give another thank you to Windowsen by Sensen Lii!!!” “I chose you because of your amazing talent and you came through really making this Met Gala a night to remember.”