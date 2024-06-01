Jojo Siwa has a new girlfriend: Her passionate kiss at the aiport with Madison Rouge Alvarado

Jojo Siwa seems to be going public with her new romance. The 21-year-old singer was spotted sharing a passionate kiss at the airport with none other than Madison Rouge Alvarado, who was a participant in Season 18 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’

The pair were all smiles outside LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Thursday morning, before Jojo’s trip to Pennsylvania. Alvarado was also spotted celebrating the ‘Karma’ singer’s birthday at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, alongside her family.

The ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ won third place in the finale, and Jojo showed her support as a judge. “In between takes you were in pain, but during the takes you would have never known,” she said to Alvarado. “And that, as a dancer, [motions strength]. Also in So You Think You Can Dance, it’s very rare for someone to go the entire season without being in the bottom. And you have done that.”

Jojo is set to have a busy month, performing at ‘Pride On The Shore’ and at LA Pride. She has also talked about the backlash she has received after releasing her new single are reinventing herself with a different look and sound.

“For the last few weeks, the world has been f---ing brutal,” she recently said on TikTok. “They’ve been talking so much s--. But I don’t give a f-!” Before going public with her new girlfriend, Jojo dated TikTok stars Savannah Demers, TikToker Avery Cyrus, Kylie Prew, and musician Mark Bontempo.