CELEBRITY FAMILIES

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s co-parenting agreement after divorce

The Hollywood star has been open about her romance with Van since 2020.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Halle Berry and Oliver Martinez separated back in 2015 after being married for two years. However, their divorce wasn’t finalized until August 2023, as they tried to reach custody agreements. The former couple share a 10-year-old son, Maceo.

As reported by Page Six, the two actors have agreed to see a coach for better co-parenting, and “resolve disputes and conflicts between them in an effort to successfully co-parent.” The sessions include two individual meetings, and “at least six joint co-parenting sessions, per the docs.”

It will be up to the coach to decide if they need more sessions to keep working on their co-parenting process. The pair will be splitting the cost of the session, and the actress’ current romantic partner Van Hunt, will be able to attend the joint meetings.

Following the split they were granted joint legal custody, with the actress agreeing to pay $8,000 in monthly child support, as well as “4.3 percent of any income she receives above $2,000,000.” Halle also pays for their son’s “private school tuition, school uniforms, and school supplies,” with the money going directly to the school instead of being received by her ex-husband.

Halle is known to pay their child’s health insurance and 100 percent of all uninsured medical expenses, including therapy, as detailed by the documents. The actress prefers to keep her personal life away from the spotlight, and she is also a mother to 16-year-old daughter Nahla, from her previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, back in 2005 to 2010.

The Hollywood star has been open about her romance with Van since 2020, sharing their sweet moments together and posting about their vacations and life at home.

