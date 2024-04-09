Former Bond girl Halle Berry shares stunning bathing suit pics in Cabo

Halle Berry is enjoying some vacation days. The actress and former Bond girl shared some photos in Cabo, Mexico, looking stunning in a black bathing suit.

The photos show Berry lightly at the camera. She’s wearing an all black outfit made out of a one piece bathing suit, a protective hat for the sun, and a longsleeve shirt. She holds on to some brown sunglasses, rounding out a look that’s perfect for a sunny day. “Why limit happy to an hour?” she captioned the post, thanking the Nobu Hotel in Los Cabos for the amazing stay and experience.

Over the past days, Berry has been enjoying her sunny vacation, sharing photos on the beach. Over the weekend, Berry shared a photo wearing a black bathing suit, some sunglasses, and some large and golden jewelry. Rounding out the look was a colorful button up, which she wore unbuttonned.

Halle Berry’s love life

Over the past few years, Halle Berry has been dating the musician Van Hunt. The two met in 2020 and while they’re not married, they often refer to each other as their soulmates. “When you’re loved and supported as a woman, everything changes,” said Berry to Extra Magazine in 2021. “The day looks brighter, everything looks better. Your opportunity seems limitless.”

This past December, the two attended the Red Sea International Festival, in Saudi Arabia, where Berry lead a masterclass.