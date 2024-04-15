Halle Berry shares thrilled posts of her Cabo vacation

Halle Berry had an incredible vacation. Over the past couple of days, the actress has shared multiple posts detailing her vacation and sharing how much of a great time she had in Cabo, Mexico. Photos show her enjoying the beach, riding horses and motorcycles, and enjoying herself alongside her boyfriend, Van Hunt.

Over the past couple of days, Berry has shared various posts showing her enjoying herself and having a good time in Cabo. Her latest post shows various photos of some of the activities she participated in, including riding horses and motorcycles, where she wore some hot pink protective sunglasses. One photo shows her alongside Van Hunt, with the two enjoying themselves on their adventure.

Berry also shared a video of herself having a meal at a restaurant, where she’s seen dancing in excitement due to how good the meal was. She also shared photos alongside the chefs, and more images of herself relaxing and enjoying herself while on the beach.

“Cabo owes me absolutely nothing!” Berry captioned her post. “This is exactly how I spent the last few days at the new Nobu Residences. It was the perfect long-term private stay for my whole family. I enjoyed kicking up my feet, soaking up the sun and just being in the moment. Sometimes it feels good to just BE!”

Berry’s sweet message to her partner

In February of this year, Berry celebrated the release of Van Hunt’s new song with many sweet gestures shared on social media. She shared a photo of Hunt while wearing a robe, writing a sweet and funny message. “Come thru legs…Sunday celebration!" she wrote, making reference to his legs, which peeked from his robe. “Still celebrating ‘Our Love Lingers,'” she added, referencing the name of the song.

In a separate post, she praised Hunt and promoted the song to her followers. “You continue to do it your way and sometimes that can be a lonely road. Help me celebrate my man today y’all, cuz our love is going to linger forever!” she wrote.